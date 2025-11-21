Russian troops disguising themselves as civilians in combat, says Ukrainian commander
Disguising as civilians in order to launch an attack is typically regarded as a war crime
Russian forces are dressing up as civilians to confuse Ukraine’s defensive forces in the eastern town of Pokrovsk, Kyiv’s military has said.
The commander of the 68th Jaeger Brigade, codenamed "Liutyi”, told Ukrainian national broadcaster Suspilne that Russian troops are acting more like “sabotage and reconnaissance” groups rather than following any typical procedures of war.
"The most difficult thing is that they disguise themselves as civilians. They have been changing clothes for a long time and receive instructions to do so. Sometimes we identify the enemy only after the start of the firefight, because civilians will not open fire on our units,” Liutyi said.
The town in Ukraine’s Donetsk region has been the site of fierce fighting in the past year, with Russian troops finally entering in recent weeks after months of edging closer despite heavily fortified Ukrainian defences.
Liutyi added: “They do not follow any standard procedures, but their movements still complicate our logistics routes.”
The commander also said Russian troops are trying to exploit weather conditions to allow them to move through the city with ease.
Ukrainian forces rely heavily on drones for reconnaissance and defence missions. When Russian troops move through the city in rainy or foggy conditions, it makes it more difficult for Ukraine’s troops to track them.
Moscow’s troops have avoided bringing large, heavy equipment into Pokrovsk regularly, as it comes under heavy fire by Ukraine’s defence. A Russian tank was struck by soldiers of the 68th Brigade while approaching the city, The Kyiv Independent reported.
At the same time, the Russian army avoids bringing heavy equipment into Pokrovsk too frequently, as it quickly comes under fire.
"(Russian forces) have long since abandoned these attempts, when 16–20 units of equipment entered at the same time, because it is difficult to hide equipment from us. We will find it anyway and burn it," Liutyi said.
Soldiers of the 68th Brigade struck a Russian tank on 19 November as it approached the city.
But logistics remain difficult in the area, after Russian troops created a so-called ‘killzone’ around Pokrovsk stretching up to 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) from the city to the frontline.
"The enemy has brought many of its best crews here to work against us. The intensity of enemy drone strikes is so great that sometimes it is simply impossible to drive in (the positions)," the Ukrainian commander said, adding that they therefore have to travel through this area on foot.
Using a civilian disguise is known as perfidy. It is considered a war crime under international law.
