At least 117 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine’s counter-offensive to take back two key southern regions, the Ukrainian military said early on Wednesday, even as Moscow insisted its “operation” would succeed.

The Ukrainian military’s southern operational command said that they have killed 117 Russian troops and destroyed over 30 units of military equipment including nine T-72 tanks, three “Grad” MLRS, one Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, one Msta self-propelled howitzer, and 18 units of armoured vehicles.

Shortly after Ukraine launched a counterattack in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson, the Kremlin claimed all its war goals “will be reached”.

But Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russian troops to flee or surrender from the occupied land and said the troops sent by Moscow will not have a “single safe base”.

“This is Ukrainian land, and the occupiers can do only two things - flee or surrender. We leave them no other options,” Mr Zelensky said late on Tuesday.