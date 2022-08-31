Jump to content
updated

Ukraine war – live: 117 Russian troops killed as Zelensky warns Putin’s forces to ‘flee or surrender’

Zelenskiy asked Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after Kyiv launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 31 August 2022 04:57
At least 117 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine’s counter-offensive to take back two key southern regions, the Ukrainian military said early on Wednesday, even as Moscow insisted its “operation” would succeed.

The Ukrainian military’s southern operational command said that they have killed 117 Russian troops and destroyed over 30 units of military equipment including nine T-72 tanks, three “Grad” MLRS, one Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, one Msta self-propelled howitzer, and 18 units of armoured vehicles.

Shortly after Ukraine launched a counterattack in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson, the Kremlin claimed all its war goals “will be reached”.

But Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russian troops to flee or surrender from the occupied land and said the troops sent by Moscow will not have a “single safe base”.

“This is Ukrainian land, and the occupiers can do only two things - flee or surrender. We leave them no other options,” Mr Zelensky said late on Tuesday.

31 August 2022

Good morning! Welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war for Wednesday, 31 August.

Arpan Rai31 August 2022 04:39

