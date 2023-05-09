For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vladimir Putin's annual Victory Day speech meandered down a familiar path that we have seen several times over the last few months – blame the West for trying to destroy Russia culturally while continuing to pervert the historical record by saying that it is only Russia who has truly fought Nazism.

The narrative he is trying to push is that the "real war" is not the one Moscow started in Ukraine, but one being waged on Russia by the West using Kyiv as a proxy. So far, so predictable. But the emphasis was clearly on convincing Russian's of the need to push on. The pride the country should have in all the members of the military who are taking part on this war. Whether that be on the frontlines, those providing supplies or treating the injured. "There's nothing stronger than love for the motherland" were among Putin's closing words.

The comparison to the Nazis is a simple – if false – comparison for Putin to make. The Kremlin may be concerned about losing the support of the Russian people as the invasion heads into a 15th month, with a Ukrainian counter attack believed to coming very soon, but the suffering the people of the Soviet Union faced during the Second World War has been built into the national identity in the decades since by authorities. It is a button that Putin has pushed a number of times in the last decade, since he illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 , and it is an easy crutch to lean on.

The pressure Putin is under appears clear. It was a different parade on Red Square than we are used to seeing. There were fewer soldiers – 8,000 compared to 11,000 in 2022 – less military hardware and the procession was shorter than usual. There was no flypast either.

The Kremlin has sought to paint this as being over security concerns, events in other areas of the country were cancelled or also scaled back, in the wake of what it has claimed was an attempted drone strike on the Kremlin by Ukraine last week. But Western nations have suggested that Moscow does not want to highlight the equipment losses of the war, or the loss of troops in what has become a extremely bloody war of attrition in eastern Ukraine.

An important part of the commemorations that has been built into the Victory Day events is the the Immortal Regiment procession, which sees people across the country marching holding photographs of their relatives who fought in the Second World War. It is part of the events that have been scaled back, with the Kremlin likely aware they don't need a reminder of the number of troop losses the nation has faced in recent months. That is even if official figures are far below those logged by Ukraine and their Western allies. Recently US intelligence estimates suggested that there have been 100,000 Russian casualties in the last five months, including 20,000 dead, many of them lost around Bakhmut.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky stole a march on Putin on Monday by celebrating the Ukraine's own Victory Day and the role his country's troops played in the Soviet victory over the Nazi's, and comparing it to his nation's fight now. The agreement marking the capitulation of Nazi Germany was signed late at night on 8 May, 1945, in Berlin. But, with the time difference, it was already a day later in Eastern Europe. Zelensky moved yesterday to align with Europe, rather than 9 May as had been tradition.

The celebrations on 9 May are supposed to be a chance for Putin to display Russia’s military and political might to the world. This year’s diminised spectacle reflects the position the Kremlin is in - and Ukraine will be hoping its long-expected counteroffensive will only make things worse.