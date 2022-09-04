For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six people have died while climbing Eurasia’s tallest active volcano in Far Eastern Russia, according to reports.

Rescuers are said to be unable to reach another six climbers stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, in the Kamchatka region, because of bad weather.

Two of the climbers are believed to be sheltering in a camp 10,827 ft above sea level, and another four in a tent at 13,123 ft.

The group of 12, including two guides, began their ascent to the 15,600 ft summit on Tuesday, local media said.

The accident occurred about 1,600 ft below the summit, reports from the prosecutor’s office of the Kamchatka region said.

On Saturday, four climbers are believed to have died instantly following a fall at 13,000 ft, while the another two died shortly afterwards.

One of the guides is thought to have broken his leg and the condition of the surviving climbers remains unknown. All the climbers were Russian nationals.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka’s first recorded eruption was in 1697. It is considered to be Russia’s most dangerous volcano, and in March 2020 it emitted ash clouds 20,000 ft into the air.

The volcano is part of the natural volcanoes of Kamchatka Unesco World heritage site, and considered sacred by some indigenous communities.