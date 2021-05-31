Ryanair flight from Ireland to Poland diverted over ‘potential threat’

A Ryanair flight from Ireland to Poland was diverted to Berlin after the crew were told of a "potential security threat" affecting the aircraft.

German air traffic control warned the crew of the Dublin-Krakow flight of the potential threat on Sunday and the captain followed procedures and diverted to Berlin, the nearest airport, Ryanair said in a statement.

Passengers and baggage on board the Boeing 737 plane underwent “extensive security checks”, the airline said, but nothing untoward was found.

Once they were cleared, passengers were flown to Krakow on a spare plane after a seven-hour delay.

German federal police said early on Monday morning that their deployment was finished, but declined to give details of what led to it, news agency dpa reported.

