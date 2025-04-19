Parents, uncle and cousins jailed over ‘honour’ killing of 18-year-old girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The life sentences for a Pakistani couple convicted of murdering their 18-year-old daughter in a so-called honour killing after she refused an arranged marriage have been upheld in an Italian appeals court.

The body of Saman Abbas was found in an abandoned farmhouse near the fields where her father worked in northern Italy in November 2022, 18 months after she disappeared.

The appeals court in the northern city of Bologna said on Friday that she was killed with the participation of the whole family.

The court upheld a life sentence for both the teenager’s father, Shabbir Abbas, and her mother, Nazia Shaheen.

Two cousins, who had been previously cleared by a lower court, were also sentenced to life in prison.

Saman’s uncle, Danish Hasnain, was also sentenced to 22 years in prison for his involvement in the murder. He had been previously given a 14-year sentence.

open image in gallery Nomanoulaq Nomanoulaq arrives at a hearing of the trial for the alleged murder of his cousin ( AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File )

The court case, in Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, became the most high-profile of several criminal investigations in Italy in recent years dealing with the slaying or mistreatment of immigrant women or girls who rebelled against their family's insistence that they marry someone chosen for them.

So-called honour killings are common in Pakistan, where family members and relatives sometimes kill women who don’t follow local traditions and culture or decide to marry someone of their own choice.

Italian prosecutors contend that Saman was murdered by her family on May 1, 2021. A few days later, her parents flew from Milan to Pakistan.

Her father was later arrested in Pakistan and extradited to Italy for prosecution. Her mother was convicted in absentia but was arrested in May last year after three years on the run.

Abbas’ uncle, two cousins, her father and her mother went on trial first in February 2023. All the defendants have denied wrongdoing.

open image in gallery A policeman patrols near the crumbling farmhouse where the body of Saman Abbas was found ( AP Photo/Luca Bruno )

Saman Abbas had emigrated as a teenager from Pakistan to the farm town of Novellara in Italy’s northern region of Emilia-Romagna. She quickly embraced Western ways, including shedding her headscarf and dating a young man of her choice. In one social media post, she and her Pakistani boyfriend were shown kissing on a street in the regional capital, Bologna.

According to Italian investigators, that kiss enraged Abbas’ parents, who wanted her to marry a cousin in Pakistan.

The young woman was last seen alive on April 30, 2021, a few hundred yards away from where her body was discovered in surveillance camera video as she walked with her parents on the watermelon farm where her father worked.

Abbas had reportedly told her boyfriend that she feared for her life because of her refusal to marry an older man in her homeland.

An autopsy revealed a broken neck bone, possibly caused by strangulation.

In 2019, Italy made coercing an Italian citizen or resident into marriage, even abroad, a crime covered under domestic violence laws.

Following Abbas’ disappearance, Italy’s union of Islamic communities issued a religious ruling rejecting forced marriages.