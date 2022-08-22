Jump to content
Sanna Marin: Finnish Prime Minister tests negative for drugs after party video row

Leader of the Social Democratic Party had agreed to take test after she was criticised for having a night out with friends

Sam Rkaina
Monday 22 August 2022 20:17
Finland prime minister Sanna Marin says she has taken drugs test following party video leak

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for drugs after a leaked video showed her dancing at a party.

A statement on the government website on Monday confirmed no narcotics were found in the test, which Ms Marin had paid for herself.

Ms Marin, 36, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had agreed to the test after criticism from opposition politicians, who claimed it showed inappropriate behaviour.

Sanna Marin was filmed partying with friends

(Visegrad 24)

Her opponents had called on Ms Marin to take the test after it was alleged that she was socialising with people who used illegal substances.

But Finnish women have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to express support for the world’s youngest head of state, with the row branded ‘ridiculous’.

Ms Marin stated she has ‘never’ used drugs and that nothing ‘inappropriate’ happened

(Lehtikuva/AFP/Getty Images)

When she announced she was taking the test last week, Ms Marin said: “I have nothing to hide. I have never taken drugs. Personally, I did not take drugs, nor did I consume anything other than alcohol.

“I danced, sang, and partied – perfectly legal things. And I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen or known of others [using drugs].”

Ms Marin also said that she “resents” that private videos filmed in a private space were leaked to the public.

