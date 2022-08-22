For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for drugs after a leaked video showed her dancing at a party.

A statement on the government website on Monday confirmed no narcotics were found in the test, which Ms Marin had paid for herself.

Ms Marin, 36, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had agreed to the test after criticism from opposition politicians, who claimed it showed inappropriate behaviour.

Sanna Marin was filmed partying with friends (Visegrad 24)

Her opponents had called on Ms Marin to take the test after it was alleged that she was socialising with people who used illegal substances.

But Finnish women have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to express support for the world’s youngest head of state, with the row branded ‘ridiculous’.

Ms Marin stated she has ‘never’ used drugs and that nothing ‘inappropriate’ happened (Lehtikuva/AFP/Getty Images)

When she announced she was taking the test last week, Ms Marin said: “I have nothing to hide. I have never taken drugs. Personally, I did not take drugs, nor did I consume anything other than alcohol.

“I danced, sang, and partied – perfectly legal things. And I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen or known of others [using drugs].”

Ms Marin also said that she “resents” that private videos filmed in a private space were leaked to the public.

More follows...