A woman almost immediately pressed the button of a suicide pod to end her life in Switzerland, the creator of the controversial invention claimed.

The 64-year-old US woman took her life after the 3D-printed capsule was set up in the woodland of Merishausen, northern Switzerland, on Monday.

The woman, believed to be a mother-of-two from the American mid-west, had reportedly been suffering with “a very serious illness that involves severe pain” and had wished to die for “at least two years”.

“It looked exactly as we expected it to look. My guess is that she lost consciousness within two minutes and that she died after five minutes,” Dr Philip Nitschke, the pod’s inventor, told Dutch newspaper Volkskrant.

“When she entered the Sarco, she almost immediately pressed the button. She didn’t say anything. We saw jerky, small twitches of the muscles in her arms, but she was probably already unconscious by then.”

Australian inventor Dr Philip Nitschke stands next to his $1m suicide capsule ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Swiss police arrested several people shortly after her death, with investigators looking at possible incitement and accessory to suicide.

The public prosecutor in the Schaffhausen canton said that Sarco’s creators had been warned not to use the device in the region, but that the warning had not been heeded.

“We warned them in writing,’ prosecutor Peter Sticher said. “We said that if they came to Schaffhausen and used Sarco, they would face criminal consequences.”

Mr Sticher attended the scene with police and forensics teams on Monday, revealing that the operation lasted from early evening until around midnight.

“We found the capsule with the lifeless person inside,” he told Blick. “We took the person out of the capsule and brought them to the Institute of Forensic Medicine. An autopsy will be performed there today.”

Dr Philip Nitschke, a campaigner for assisted dying, is the inventor of the controversial suicide pod ( REUTERS )

He said arrests were made so that those at the scene “were not colluding with each other or covering up evidence.”

