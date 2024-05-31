Airline staff member killed by plane engine ‘climbed in himself’, say police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man who died inside the running engine of a plane at an airport in Amsterdam “intentionally climbed” in himself, police have said.

The incident happened at Schiphol Airport on Wednesday afternoon after the Dutch-owned KLM aircraft completed its push-back procedure and was about to taxi onto the runway.

The deceased man has been identified as an employee of a company working at the airport.

Passengers and crew on board reportedly saw the tragedy happen and were offered counselling.

Emergency services rushed to the airport just before 3pm, when the alarm was raised.

Police said that all passengers and employees of the flight in question, KL1341, had disembarked and are being looked after. The Dutch Safety Board sent three investigators to the airport.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that “a hellish noise” was heard when the incident happened.y

“An employee from the aircraft in question reported that someone had jumped into the engine while the crew had just completed the safety instructions,” its website reported.

“There was ‘a hellish noise’ after which smoke could be seen for a moment. Passengers and employees saw the incident happen before their eyes.”

KLM confirmed that the incident involved one of its planes and that a person had died.

A spokesperson said: “A fatal incident took place at Schiphol... during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly, this person has died.

“The flight concerned was KL1341 bound for Billund. The circumstances are currently under investigation.”

The incident is being investigated by Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

In an update on Thursday, a spokesperson for the military police said: “The deceased man has been identified as an employee of a company operating at the airport.

“The investigation has revealed that he intentionally climbed into the engine, indicating this is a case of suicide.

“Out of respect for the victim and their loved ones, no further statements will be made.”

