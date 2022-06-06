British schoolboy, 6, dies in swimming pool in Majorca hotel
A British schoolboy has reportedly died in a swimming pool at a hotel in Majorca.
The six-year-old boy, from Northern Ireland, drowned in the pool at the unnamed hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Sunday.
Paramedics initially managed to revive the youngster but he died minutes later, according to local reports.
He is said to have been on holiday with his family at the time.
