Eastern Ukraine separatist leader calls for vote to become part of Russia

The leader of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine says he wants to hold a referendum on joining Russia. Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, said on Sunday that it could hold a vote “in the nearest time”, asking voters whether they support making the region part of Russia.

Russia has supported the separatist rebels in Luhansk and the neighboring Donetsk regions since an insurgency erupted there in 2014 shortly after Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

And just before the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow recognised their independence.

On Friday, Russian military leaders said they would focus their war efforts on wresting Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control.

In ongoing talks with Ukraine, Moscow has also urged it to acknowledge Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Pasechnik’s statement could herald a shift in the Russian position.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the West of lacking courage and made a plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition.

Mr Zelensky lashed out at the West’s “ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets and other defensive weapons to us” while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.

“I’ve talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I’m in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism and firmness are astonishing,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address early on Sunday, referring to the besieged southern city that has suffered some of the war’s greatest deprivations and horrors.

“If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had one per cent of their courage.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas, faltering in the face of Ukrainian resistance bolstered by weapons from the US and other western allies.

Western military aid has so far not included fighter jets. A proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the US was scrapped amid Nato concerns about getting drawn into conflict with Russia.

“So who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, thanks to its scare tactics?” Mr Zelensky said. “Our partners must step up their aid to Ukraine.”

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that the battlefield across northern Ukraine remains largely static as local counterattacks hamper Russian attempts to reorganise their forces.

The MoD said Russian troops looked to be trying to encircle Ukrainian forces directly facing the separatist regions in the country’s east.

Nadiya Kyrylenko, who is fleeing Luhansk region amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reacts at a school gym where she takes refuge, in Uzhgorod, Ukraine (REUTERS)

On Sunday, Russia defence ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that it used air-launched cruise missiles to hit a fuel depot and a defence plant in Lviv.

He said another strike with sea-launched missiles destroyed a depot with air defence missiles in Plesetske, just west of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

The strikes came as Mr Biden wrapped up a visit to Poland, where he met Ukraine’s foreign and defence ministers, visited US troops and saw refugees from the war.

Before leaving, he delivered a forceful condemnation of Russia President Vladimir Putin, saying: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

The White House quickly clarified that he was not calling for an immediate change in government in Moscow, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the remark, saying: “It’s not up to the president of the US and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.