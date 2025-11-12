Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Serbians are protesting against a plan to tear down a former army headquarters to make way for a luxury hotel development linked to Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

On Friday, legislation was passed by Serbian lawmakers to fast track procedures for Kushner’s Affinity Global Development firm to build a hotel, apartments, shops and offices on the site of the former Yugoslav army headquarters.

A rally was held at the site in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Tuesday, where 48-year-old protester Teodora Smiljanic vowed to “raise our voice against the law”.

"By passing this law he (Vucic) is aiming to please Trump and curry favour," Ms Smiljanic said. "Perhaps he thinks that Trump in return could lift sanctions against NIS."

open image in gallery Thousands attended the protests, the latest in a spate of anti-government protests in Serbia ( AFP via Getty Images )

NIS is Serbia’s sole Russian-owned oil refinery. US sanctions imposed on the refinery have raised concerns around fuel supplies during the winter months in the Balkan country.

It is the latest in a string of anti-government protests in Serbia directed at president Aleksandar Vucic which were sparked by the collapse of a railway station roof that killed 16 people a year ago.

Many Serbs see the old army headquarters, which was damaged during a Nato bombing campaign in 1999 amid the Kosovo conflict, as a tribute to those who died. It is also seen as a monument to Yugoslav-era modernist architecture.

Despite protests, Vucic's government last November stripped the old army compound of its protected cultural heritage status.

open image in gallery Protests took place near building bombed during a Nato campaign ( AFP via Getty Images )

The demonstrators, who gathered outside the building and waved protest flags as a “warning” to the Serbian government, are opposed to the signing of a 99-year lease deal with Affinity Global Development last year.

“This is a warning: we will all defend these buildings together. We will become a human shield,” another protester told Ukrainian outlet Mezha.

Opposition politicians have argued the legislation allowing Mr Kushner’s company to speed up administrative procedures regarding the development are unconstitutional.

But the legislation was nonetheless approved by a governing majority without amendments, with the government arguing it was crucial for good ties with the US.

"He (Vucic) is trying to corrupt Trump," Zdravko Ponos, a former army chief of staff and now a leader of the opposition Srbija Centar party, told Serbian outlet N1 TV on Tuesday.

Affinity Partners, Kushner's wider investment holding, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters on Tuesday.

Ms Kushner, the husband of Trump's daughter Ivanka, set up Affinity Global Development after stepping down from his job as a White House aide in 2021.