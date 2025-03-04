Why are smoke bombs and flares being thrown in Serbia’s parliament?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chaos erupted in Serbia's parliament on Tuesday as smoke bombs and flares were thrown during a heated session, injuring at least three politicians.

The disruption occurred amid a vote on a bill to increase university funding, further highlighting the deep political divisions gripping the Balkan nation.

Opposition parties boycotted the vote, claiming the session was illegitimate and demanding the parliament first formally acknowledge the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and his government.

This latest incident underscores the ongoing political crisis in Serbia, which has been roiled by months of anti-corruption protests targeting the populist government.

Mr Vucevic resigned in January following widespread public outcry over the tragic collapse of a concrete canopy in northern Serbia in November, which resulted in 15 deaths.

The incident fueled existing public anger over alleged government corruption and mismanagement.

It follows a January strike by hundreds of students, who marched from the capital, Belgrade, to the northern city of Novi Sad to blockade three River Danube bridges.

Along the way to Novi Sad, the students were greeted by cheering citizens, honking their car horns or coming out of their homes with offers of refreshments and food.

Here are the reasons behind the turmoil and what led to this point.

open image in gallery Students march trough the fields in northern Serbia in January as they protest over the collapse of a concrete canopy ( AP )

What is happening in Serbia?

What started months ago as a protest against suspected corruption in construction contracts has developed into the most serious challenge in years to the country’s powerful populist leader, President Aleksandar Vucic.

Hours after Mr Vucevic stepped away from his role leading the country’s government in January, thousands of protesters poured into the streets of Serbia‘s second-largest city, Novi Sad, to resume their calls for political change that have seriously shaken Mr Vucic’s decade-long populist rule for the first time.

The daily protests began after the massive concrete canopy hanging over the entrance to Novi Sad’s newly renovated central railway station collapsed on November 1, killing 15 people.

They have become increasingly raucous, serving as way for people to vent their unhappiness with Mr Vucic’s authoritarian rule and reflecting their growing demands for transparency while the country increasingly undertakes large infrastructure projects, mostly with Chinese state companies.

Critics allege that corruption, poor oversight and substandard construction caused the tragedy. But state officials have offered few details about the project’s finances or provided conflicting information, including whether any work was done on the station’s roof and overhang.

After the prime minister’s resignation failed to quiet the protesters, Mr Vucic sharpened his rhetoric, issuing veiled warnings against them and suggesting his and his supporters’ patience was running out.

Why is Serbia protesting?

The protests started as vigils for the victims, but grief quickly gave way to anger at demonstrations in Novi Sad and elsewhere. Professors, doctors, actors and farmers joined the university students in staging several huge rallies, including one in front of the Serbian state TV in Belgrade.

Protesters have been holding daily 15-minute traffic blockades throughout the country. They honour the 15 people who died, including two children, and begin at 11:52 a.m., the time the overhang collapsed.

open image in gallery Students sit around a fire as they try to warm up during a protest ( AP )

Chants such as “corruption kills” also marked the protests that demanded the dissolution of the entire government over the tragedy. Protesters left symbolic handprints in red paint on government buildings, accusing authorities of having “ blood on their hands”.

Several incidents marred the demonstrations, including drivers twice ramming into crowds and injuring two women. A young woman was also attacked by supporters of Mr Vucic with bats, suffering a broken jaw.

The students are demanding full transparency about what caused the collapse and for anyone found responsible to face justice.

Although students have refrained from naming specific targets of an investigation, Mr Vucic’s political opponents have suggested that anyone who might have had a hand in the renovation deal, if it was corrupt, should stand trial, singling out Mr Vucevic, who led Novi Sad’s local government before becoming prime minister.

Initially, authorities said the outer roof was not renovated during the work on the station, but they gave no explanation as for why. Experts later denied that, and images emerged suggesting that at least some work had been done on the roof.

Officials have conceded little to the protesters, declassifying some documents related to the collapse. Vucic claims all renovation documents have been made public, but protesters and legal experts say that’s not true.

The disaster happened soon after the station was renovated by a Chinese-led consortium, which has reportedly refused to hand over any documents pertaining to the project.

Thirteen people have been charged in the collapse, but some of them remain free, including the former construction minister, fueling doubts over the investigation’s independence.