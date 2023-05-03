Student arrested as one dead and five wounded in Serbia school shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A schoolboy has been arrested after shooting dead a security guard and injuring five other students at an elementary school in Serbia, police say.

The seventh-grade pupil opened fire during lessons at the Vladislav RIbnikar elementary school in Belgrade at around 8.40am on Wednesday morning.

Officers in helmets and bulletproof vests cordoned off the area around where the shooting took place. One of the shots fired by the suspect hit his teacher, a parent of a child who attends the school said.

"I saw kids running out from the school, screaming. Parents came, they were in panic. Later I heard three shots," a girl who attends a high school adjacent to Vladislav Ribnikar told state TV RTS.

Casualties are being treated and an investigation into the motives behind the shooting is under way, police said in a statement, without giving further details.

The suspect is alleged to have used his father’s gun, Serbia’s interior ministry said.

Mass shootings are comparatively rare in Serbia, which has very strict gun laws.

But the western Balkans are awash with hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons following wars and unrest in the 1990s.

Serbian authorities have issued several amnesties for owners to hand in or register illegal guns.

Police said that all available police patrols in the area were sent to the scene.

“All available police patrols were dispatched to the scene, where they immediately went onto the school grounds and apprehended a minor, a seventh-grader who is suspected to have fired several shots from his father’s gun at students and the school security guard,” the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

“The wounded are being administered medical care, while the police work to establish the facts and circumstances that led to this incident,” the ministry statement says.

Local media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.

Milan Milosevic, the father of one of the pupils at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, said his daughter was in the classroom when the shooting began.

"She managed to escape. (The boy) ...first shot the teacher and then he started shooting randomly," Mr Milosevic told broadcaster N1. Nova TV, another broadcaster, said the teacher had died.