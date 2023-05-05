Watch live: Scene where Serbia gunman arrested after second shooting in two days

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of police at the scene where a suspect was arrested on Friday, 5 May, after the second mass shooting in Serbia in a week.

Eight people died and at least 14 were injured after a gunman fired an automatic weapon in a suspected drive-by attack near Dubona, south of Belgrade, late on Thursday.

A suspect, identified by authorities by the initials UB, was arrested early on Friday near Kragujevac, 60 miles south of Belgrade.

It is the nation's second mass shooting in as many days.

Thursday night's incident comes after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in Belgrade before calling the police and being arrested.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic described Thursday’s drive-by shootings as “a terrorist act" in comments cited by Serbian media.

