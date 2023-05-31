For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as judges at The Hague hand down their final ruling in the long-running war crimes trial of the former head of Serbia's state security service.

In 2021, Jovan Stanisic and his subordinate Franko "Frenki" Simatovic were each sentenced to 12 years in prison following a retrial.

The pair were imprisoned for aiding and abetting crimes committed by a Serb unit in the Bosanski Samac area of Bosnia in 1992.

Today's judgement comes in the final case before the UN tribunal in The Hague dating from the Balkan wars that began with the break up of the former Yugoslavia; it has dragged on for nearly 20 years.

Both Stanisic and Simatovic have appealed their convictions and sentences for murder, crimes against humanity, and other offences during the 1992-1995 war, and requested acquittal.