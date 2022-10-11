Russia’s Lavrov says ‘Anglo Saxons’ controlling war in Ukraine
Putin’s foreign minister claims Moscow open to talks but West not calling
Russia’s foreign minister has claimed that the war in Ukraine “is being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons” but that Moscow is open to talks on ending the conflict.
In an interview on state TV, Sergei Lavrov said Russia was willing to engage with the US or Turkey on ways to end the war, now in its eighth month.
Denying US claims that Russia was not open to dialogue, Lavrov said there had been no “serious offers” on substantive dialogue.
His emphasis on Russia’s receptiveness to talks came after a series of stinging defeats since the start of September that have swung the momentum of the conflict in favour of Ukraine.
“We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings. If there is a proposal, then we will consider it,” he said.
He also claimed that Washington had long been involved in the war.
He told Russians “it seems to me that the Americans have been participating de facto in this war for a long time” as he said Moscow was open to talks with the West on ways to end the war.
Lavrov added that an offer of any meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at a mid-November summit of the G20 in Indonesia would not be turned down by Moscow.
“We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings. If there is a proposal, then we will consider it,” he said. “This war is being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons.”
Commenting on the possibility that Turkey could host talks between Russia and the West, Lavrov said Moscow would be willing to listen to any suggestions but could not say in advance whether this would lead to results.
He said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would have an opportunity to put proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin when both visit Kazakhstan this week.
