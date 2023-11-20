Jump to content

Inside Shakira’s tax battle with Spanish prosecutors – and her fight to avoid prison

The Colombian pop star was facing a trial that would have seen more than 100 witnesses – from an ex-boyfriend to a gynaecologist – called to give evidence. Instead, she has accepted six charges of failing to pay tax and will pay a £6m fine to avoid prison and protect her privacy, writes Graham Keeley in Barcelona

Monday 20 November 2023 15:04
<p>Shakira and her lawyer Pau Molins arrive at court, where the judge announced a deal with prosecutors had been agreed</p>

Shakira and her lawyer Pau Molins arrive at court, where the judge announced a deal with prosecutors had been agreed

(Reuters)

Shakira has reached a deal with Spanish prosecutors to avoid a €14.5 (£12.7m) tax fraud trial which would have lifted the lid on her celebrity lifestyle.

The Colombian megastar answered "yes" when asked by the judge to acknowledge six counts of failing to pay taxes between 2012 to 2014 and agreed to a three year suspended sentence which will mean she will avoid prison. She has to pay a €7 million fine. Before the 11th-hour deal, prosecutors had asked for an eight-year jail term and a €24 million fine if she was convicted of tax fraud.

The singer, who arrived at court in a pink suit and sunglasses, denied the charges and has insisted she was the latest victim of a witch hunt against high-profile athletes and famous people by tax authorities.

