Shark attacks swimmer in shallows of popular Spanish holiday beach

A swimmer has been attacked off the coast of Spain by a blue shark after it became "confused".

Reports say that the shark "collided" with a swimmer who was standing in shallow water at Rabdells Beach in Oliva, Valencia.

Specialists analysed the bit mark and found that it came from a Blue Shark. Spain has seen several sightings of the species over the summer, sparking panic among swimmers.

Beaches along the coast including Rabdells, Aigua Blanca and Aigua Mota were closed by local authorities while an investigation took place following the attack last Thursday.

But they were reopened the following day after the Guardia Civil were certain that there was no longer a threat posed by any animal in the water.

The victim, who is an Oliva resident, said he saw a "shadow" before the attack.

Speaking to Las Provincias, he said: "I didn't have time to get scared.

"Noticing that blood was coming out of me, I went into the sea so as not to alarm everyone."

Calmly, he walked to the nearest medical post before being transferred to Oliva Health Centre.

He was treated for the injury on the side of his foot and was given a tetanus shot.

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the shark approached the shore after it became disorientated.

Oceanogràfic’s marine biologist, Jaime Penadés, told the paper that humans are not part of a shark's diet.

He also said the incident is "not at all common" and should not be "magnified".

Mr Penadés added: "These species don’t want anything from us, they are looking for fish, not people."

This is the first shark attack in Valencia since 2016 and the attack before then was in 1993.

Shark attacks are generally rare overall, with confirmed unprovoked cases totalling 57 worldwide in 2022, according to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), which is lower than the most recent five-year (2017-21) average of 70 incidents annually.

The database suggests those that end in a fatality are even rarer, numbering just five of last year’s figure, which is roughly in line with the five-year global average of six unprovoked fatalities per year.

It adds there were an additional four shark-related deaths in 2022 that were classed as provoked.