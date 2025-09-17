Greece considers movement ban after sheeppox outbreak on farm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece is considering a nationwide ban on the movement of goat and sheep if veterinarians and stockbreeders don't step up health checks and hygiene measures on livestock to contain an outbreak of sheeppox, the government said on Tuesday.

The outbreak has already led to the culling of about two per cent of the country's livestock of sheep and goats, according to data from the Greek agriculture ministry.

Pox in sheep and goat doesn't spread to humans but it threatens to increase prices of sheep and goats meat for Greeks already suffering from a cost-of-living crisis and deal a major blow to the export of feta, Greece's trademark salty cheese made of goat and sheep's milk.

More than 260,000 sheep and goats were culled and some 1,100 farms across Greece were forced to shut after authorities detected more than 2,400 cases of the highly contagious disease in the 12 months to August, data from the agriculture ministry showed.

Most cases were reported in July and August.

A 10-day plan announced on Monday called on stockbreeders to tighten biosecurity measures for their flocks, veterinarians to step up on-site inspections at farms and local authorities to set up disinfection points to control the movement of flocks across the country.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Christos Kellas told public broadcaster ERT that the next 10 days will be decisive to avoid a blanket ban on moving sheep and goat across the country.

"This would mean a freeze on trade. They will not deliver milk, they will not deliver meat, there will be no slaughters across the country," Kellas said.