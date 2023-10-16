For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people were killed in Brussels after a gunman opened fire in the city centre, police have said.

Local media outlets reported both victims were Swedish nationals.

Footage circulating on social media shows a man dressed in a fluorescent orange jacket firing several shots, using a large weapon. The gunman was also seen chasing a man into a building.

The man was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter.

The incident came ahead of a qualifier game for the UEFA Euros between Sweden and Belgium at the Heysel Stadium.

The second half of the match was called off after players reportedly refused to return to the field. Fans have been advised to remain inside the stadium.

Footage showed security ushering supporters back inside the stadium and closing the gates. Local transport services have also reportedly closed.