Man dead and child injured after shots fired at shopping centre in Ireland

Ireland’s justice minister Jim O’Callaghan has described it as a ‘really shocking incident’

Jonathan McCambridge
Sunday 01 June 2025 21:49 BST
Garda near to the scene at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow
A man has died following a shooting incident at a shopping centre in Co Carlow.

The PA news agency understands that the man’s wounds were thought to be self-inflicted.

A young girl was also injured in the incident but did not require hospital care.

Ireland’s justice minister Jim O’Callaghan has described it as a “really shocking incident”.

Emergency services near to the scene at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow
One local councillor told how people ran terrified from the shopping centre in Carlow town as shots were fired.

Fergal Browne said: "I think it is all under control now, it seems the worst is over. People were obviously terrified, a bank holiday Sunday, going into town to do their shopping.

"People ran from the centre crying and upset. There were a bunch of foreign students in the area, who could not believe they were caught up in the middle of all of it.

"It's a busy spot. We launched a photographic exhibition there on Friday night in the shopping centre."

The body of the man remains at the scene and will not be removed until the area has been declared safe.

One local councillor told how people ran terrified from the shopping centre in Carlow town as shots were fired
The shopping centre has been evacuated and emergency services remain at the scene, but gardai said there is no further concern for public safety.

A Garda spokesperson said they were alerted to reports of a firearm discharge at Fairgreen Shopping Centre shortly after 6.15pm.

The spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana are currently at the scene, with the shopping centre and car park cordoned off. The cordon will remain in place overnight.

“A white Irish adult male is deceased at the scene. The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been requested to attend.”

“A female juvenile received treatment from paramedics following the incident but did not require hospital care. It’s undetermined at this time as to how those injuries were sustained.”

The body of the man remains at the scene and will not be removed until the area has been declared safe
Ireland’s deputy premier, Simon Harris, said he was “deeply concerned” to hear about the incident and was being kept briefed.

Mr Harris said: “I understand a young child has been hurt and I join with people across our country in thinking of them and their family tonight.

“I am also thinking of all those who witnessed this situation and the awful shock and upset it must have caused them. I know their families and communities will rally to support them. I am grateful to our emergency services for their work and response.”

The Tanaiste added: “This is a live Garda investigation with the support of members of the Army bomb disposal unit.

Minister for justice Jim O’Callaghan described the event as “really shocking”
“I have been in touch with the chief of staff of the defence forces, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy, in relation to this incident and the assistance our defence forces are providing.

“It’s important now that our Gardai can carry out this investigation thoroughly.”

Mr O’Callaghan added: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the shooting and the community and families impacted, including those working at the scene.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to speak to the gardai and help with their investigations in any way that they can.”

Gardai have asked that anyone who may have recorded footage of the incident not share it on social media platforms or messaging apps, but instead provide it to Carlow Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the station at 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

