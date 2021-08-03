Sweden shooting: Several people injured in Kristianstad

‘Large police operation’ reportedly underway in city’s Nasby district

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 03 August 2021 17:24
<p>Police monitor the area at the scene of a shooting in Kristianstad</p>

Police monitor the area at the scene of a shooting in Kristianstad

(EPA/Johan Nilsson)

Multiple people have suffered suspected gunshot wounds in Sweden, police have said.

A “large police operation” is now underway in the southern city of Kristianstad after multiple gunshots were heard at around 3:40pm on Tuesday, several local outlets reported.

A man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s are being treated for serious injuries, according to Scania Regional Council.

“Several people have been found in various locations in the area with suspected gunshot wounds,” police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist was quoted as saying.

“We are currently working to get an overview of how many are injured,” he added. “An ambulance has been called to the scene.”

Those injured were found in the district of Nasby, with one crime scene close to a shopping centre.

The police are looking for one or more perpetrators, who have left the scene, Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT reported. No one is currently detained.

World news in pictures

Show all 50

According to regional newspaper Kristianstadsbladet, guards have been placed outside the central hospital, which has closed its entrances.

There were also reports about gunshots in the same area on Monday evening.

Police were quoted as saying they had discovered bullet holes in a road sign, with no indication of any injuries.

It comes amid a rise in gun violence in the Scandinavian nation, with a report this year from Sweden’s national council for crime prevention stating that it is the only European country where fatal shootings have significantly risen since 2000.

The group blamed the rise in gun violence primarily on organised crime.

More follows...