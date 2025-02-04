Five people shot at school in Sweden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five people have been shot in a school shooting in Sweden school, police said.

Emergency services rushed to the school in the city of Örebro some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm on Tuesday.

"Five persons are confirmed shot," police said in a statement.

"This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence."

The injuries of the five people shot are currently unknown.

open image in gallery Police seal off the scene of the shooting ( via REUTERS )

Swedish Police said no officers have been injured in the shooting as they urged the public to stay away from the scene.

"The danger is not over. The public must continue to stay away from Västhaga," the Swedish police posted on their site.

A local who knows a teacher at the Risbergska School told Aftonbladet that he sent a text message as panic ensued inside.

They said: "He wrote that there was shooting with automatic weapons at the school and that they had taken shelter in a room.

“Then he wrote that he loved me."

Sweden’s Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer commented on the attack, saying: "The information about violent acts in Örebro is very serious.

“The police are on site and the operation is in full swing.

“The government is in close contact with the police and is following developments closely.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...