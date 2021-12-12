Sicily: At least three dead as multiple buildings collapse in gas explosion

Six people still missing and two found alive in rubble, fire chief says

Andy Gregory
Sunday 12 December 2021 09:22
Comments
(Independent)

At least three people have died after multiple buildings caught fire and collapsed in the wake of a gas explosion in a Sicilian town.

Six people were missing and two found alive under the rubble, according to Giuseppe Merendino, the captain of the fire service in Ravanusa, a commune in the south of the island.

A priest who was celebrating mass nearby on Saturday evening said the houses caught fire after a natural gas pipe exploded in the town of 11,000 people, which is close to Agrigento.

Four buildings were destroyed and another three were damaged, the Italian news agency Ansa quoted the director of the regional civil protection service as saying.

Firefighters were still digging in the rubble for the missing, including a young man.

Recommended

“It is a huge tragedy ... Let's pray to ask God to avoid more deaths,” said the priest, Filippo Barbera.

More follows...

