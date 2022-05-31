Sievierodonetsk mayor says Russia destroying city ‘block by block’

Heavy street fighting continues and airstrikes threaten the lives of the estimated 13,000 civilians still trapped behind

Elena Becatoros,Yuras Karmanau
Tuesday 31 May 2022 15:09
<p>Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region</p>

Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region

(AP)

The eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk is being destroyed “block by block”, the town’s mayor said on Tuesday.

Oleksandr Striuk said.that heavy street fighting was continuing and artillery bombardments threatened the lives of the estimated 13,000 civilians still sheltering in the devastated city that once was home to more than 100,000.

“The city is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly block by block,” Striuk said.

Evacuation efforts from Sievierodonetsk have been halted because of shelling.

“Civilians are dying from direct strikes, from fragmentation wounds and under the rubble of destroyed buildings, since most of the inhabitants are hiding in basements and shelters,” Mr Striuk told Associated Press.

Electricity to the city has been cut off and people need water, food and medicine, the mayor added: “There are food supplies for several more days, but the issue is how to distribute them.”

Sievierodonetsk is important to Russian efforts to capture the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defence.

A man holds his baby inside Azot chemical plant's bomb shelter, where people have been hiding from from shelling since the beginning of the war, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine

(Reuters)

Moscow-backed separatists already held territory in the region and have been fighting Ukrainian troops for eight years. Military analysts described the fight for Sievierodonetsk as part of a race against time for the Kremlin.

The city which is 145 kilometres (90 miles) south of the Russian border, is in an area that is the last pocket of Ukrainian government control in the Luhansk region.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in the Donbas remains “extremely difficult” as Russia has put its army’s “maximum combat power” there.

At least three people were killed and six more wounded overnight in a Russian missile strike on the city of Sloviansk, west of Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

A school was among several buildings damaged. A crater marked the road between two apartment buildings heavily pockmarked by shrapnel. Blood smeared the floor and stairwell of one building.

Resident Olena Voytenko, 59, said she knew one of the people killed, a man whose apartment caught fire in the blast.

She believes he burned to death. Another resident, Mikhaylo Samoluk, said the strike occurred roughly after 1:30 a.m.

A local resident stands next to debris of an open market destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region

(Reuters)

“I was on my sofa and suddenly my sofa just jumped in the air,” he said.

In neighbouring Luhansk, two people were killed and four were wounded by shelling, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said Tuesday on Telegram. Haidai didn’t specify when or where the attack occurred.

