Watch live: Thousands gather for Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral outside Milan cathedral

Watch live as thousands of mourners gather outside Milan's Duomo Cathedral for the state funeral of Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday, 14 June.

The former prime minister - Italy's longest-serving premier who led four governments across three spells as prime minister - died on Monday aged 86.

He had been unwell for several years.

Local Italian media reported that Mr Berlusconi passed away after being admitted to hospital last Friday.

His state funeral is being held in the city's grand cathedral and will be led by the Archbishop of Milan as Italy holds a national day of mourning.

Italian and European flags on public buildings will be lowered to half-mast.

A Downing Street spokesperson paid tribute to the former Italian leader, praising how Mr Berlusconi "made a huge impact on Italian politics over several decades.

"Our thoughts are with the Italian people and his family," they added.

Mr Berlusconi's last few years in office were tarnished by allegations of corruption and sex scandals.

Tales of "bunga bunga" sex parties at his lavish villa outside Milan surrounded the former prime minister, and he was accused of having unlawful sex with a 17-year-old nightclub dancer known as “Ruby the Heartstealer” but was acquitted on appeal.

Several women testified that the "bunga bunga" parties were “elegant dinners”.