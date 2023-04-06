For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukaemia, according to media reports.

Mr Berlusconi, 86, had been admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital on Wednesday with heart problems and shortness of breath.

The three-time premier has had a series of health problems in recent years, most recently recovering from Covid in 2020.

His Forza Italia party is a key component of prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s conservative coalition.

However, the former PM himself does not have a government role and sits in the Senate, the upper house of the Italian parliament.

