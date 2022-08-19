For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swiss ski resorts may have to cut ski lifts and snow-making equipment to save electricity amid fears of power cuts, according to reports.

Ski lifts and snow cannons use the same amount of electricity as up to 40,000 Swiss households do in a year.

The country’s federal government may order lift operators to reduce their electricity consumption by a fifth, Radio Télévision Suisse reported.

But opponents of the idea say it would reduce tourism income, threatening jobs.

Laurent Vaucher, head of lift operator Téléverbier in the Swiss canton of Valais, every franc spent on lift passes brings six francs to the region.

Many lift operators do have plans to reduce electricity consumption, Le News reported.

Téléverbier says it could cut energy use by switching off certain lights, portable heaters and hot water in toilets. Some elevators and escalators could be cut. Other options are to slow down lifts or stop some at night.

Banning snow-making equipment would “present a big risk for ski resorts”, Mr Vaucher said.

He hinted at price rises because of spiralling energy costs. If a surge in energy prices were confirmed, “it would inevitably have an impact on our operating accounts”, he said.