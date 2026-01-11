British skier, 50s, killed in avalanche in French Alps
The man was with a group when the avalanche struck on Sunday afternoon
A British skier has been killed by an avalanche in the French Alps.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was skiing off-piste at the La Plagne resort in south-eastern France, the resort said in a statement.
Rescue teams received an avalanche alert at 1.57pm on Sunday and immediately went to the site, the resort said.
A team of around 52 people, including medics, ski school instructors and a helicopter-deployed piste dog, were called in.
The man was found after 50 minutes of searching under 2.5 metres of snow, the resort said.
He was with a group when the avalanche struck, but was not equipped with an avalanche transceiver and was not with a professional instructor, it added.
La Plagne said its thoughts were with the man’s family.
