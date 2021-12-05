Young motocross star among three skiers killed in avalanche in Austria

Rising sports star Rene Hofer, 19, and two friends killed in Salzburg province, team says

Andy Gregory
Sunday 05 December 2021 14:10
Comments
<p>A general view of the Alps towards Italy from Austria</p>

A general view of the Alps towards Italy from Austria

(Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

A young motocross star is among three skiers who have been killed in an avalanche while trying to ascend a mountain in central Austria.

Eight members of an 11-strong skiing tour group were hit by a 200-metre wide slab of snow on Saturday in the Tweng area, Salzburg province.

Three Austrian men – two aged 19 and another aged 24 – were buried in the torrent, regional police said.

Rescuers were able to locate two of the men with the help of their search devices, but one was already dead and the other later died at a hospital in Klagenfurt, where he was flown by helicopter.

The third buried skier wasn't carrying a search device. His body was located about four hours after the avalanche and recovered.

Recommended

Another two members of the group were partially buried but were able to free themselves, and were taken to a local hospital.

It was reported on Sunday that Rene Hofer, a 19-year-old motocross racer, was among those killed in the avalanche, along with two friends.

His racing team KTM described him as a “multi-time junior champion and GP winner with a bright future in Grand Prix ahead of him”.

World news in pictures

Show all 50

In late October, he won his maiden Grand Prix victory in the MX2 class, becoming the first Austrian in 34 years to win a main category event in the sport. He had been a world and European champion when competing in the sport at a junior level.

Recommended

Hofer “will be remembered not only for his talent on the track, but also for his approachable, fun-loving and friendly personality, along with his ever-present smile,” the team said in a statement on Instagram.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in