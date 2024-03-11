For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five bodies have been found in the search for six cross-country skiers who went missing in the Swiss Alps over the weekend.

The six skiers, five of them from the same family, departed from the Alpine holiday town of Zermatt on Saturday morning to reach the town of Arolla, police said.

The group went missing around Blanche mountain on the Zermatt-Arolla path, near the Matterhorn mountain that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy.

Police have not revealed the identity of those found dead in the mountain, and continue to search for the sixth person.

Authorities began to search for the missing group on Saturday but a storm prevented helicopters and rescuers from reaching the area, the police said in a statement.

A team eventually managed to be dropped off by helicopter nearby on Sunday evening and found the bodies in the Tete Blanche sector at around 9.20pm (local time).

Police said the skiers in the group were all aged between 21 and 58. Five belonged to one family from the Valais canton, while the sixth person was from the canton of Fribourg.

Anjan Truffer, the head of Zermatt’s air rescue service, earlier told the BBC that bad weather with “very strong winds, heavy snow, high avalanche danger, and zero visibility” hindered the search operation.

He added that he believes the six were overcome by the bad weather, rather than struck by an avalanche.

As soon as it was announced that they were missing, “all the rescue services were alerted on both sides of the route and a large number of technical resources were deployed to locate the hikers”, said the police.

Zermatt is a popular mountain resort renowned for skiing and attracts tourists from around the world. It is known to be a tough route and is only suggested for experienced skiers.