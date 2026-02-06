Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two killed in avalanche at popular Slovakia mountain range

Two Hungarian climbers have died following the incident in Slovakia’s High Tatras mountain range

The men, aged 38 and 37, were killed at the High Tatras mountain range
Two climbers have died following an avalanche in Slovakia.

The men, aged 38 and 37, were killed at the High Tatras mountain range.

The pair, who were both Hungarian nationals, were found under the snow by witnesses after the incident occurred beneath the Tupa peak.

Rescue efforts were hampered by adverse weather conditions, preventing the use of a helicopter, the country's mountain rescue service confirmed on Friday.

Emergency teams were forced to reach the remote valley on foot.

Despite the tragic outcome, the mountain rescue service had reported only a slight danger of avalanches in Slovakia's highest mountain range on Friday.

