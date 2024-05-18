Watch live as Slovakia prime minister attack suspect appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the suspect in the attack on Slovakia’s prime minister is set to appear in Special Court on Saturday 18 May.

Robert Fico underwent a two-hour operation on Friday that have increased hopes for his recovery, a deputy prime minister said, following an assassination attempt this week that sent shockwaves through Europe.

Deputy prime minister Robert Kalinak also said any decision to transfer Mr Fico back to the capital Bratislava from the central city of Banska Bystrica where he is being treated would only be taken when there had been further improvement in his condition.

Miriam Lapunikova, director of the hospital treating Mr Fico, said he was conscious and stable in the intensive care unit after the operation, which removed dead tissue from his wounds. He also underwent hours of surgery on Wednesday soon after being shot five times at close range.

Slovak police have charged a man with attempted murder.