Independent
Trump latest
Dozens of passengers injured as trains collide with loud ‘bang’

Authorities say one train ran into the back of the other between Bratislava and Pezinok

Jason Hovet
Monday 10 November 2025 08:40 GMT
Slovakia: Dozens injured after 2 trains collide in Slovakia

Dozens of passengers were injured when two trains crashed in Slovakia on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the crash site, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said dozens were lightly injured and 11 were taken to the hospital after one train ran into the back of the other.

There were no deaths in the crash, he said.

The crash occurred in the corridor between the capital Bratislava and Pezinok, 20 km (12 miles) northeast.

There were no deaths in the crash
There were no deaths in the crash (Slovak Fire And Rescue Department)

"According to preliminary information, there was no head-on collision of trains, nor was there a train derailment," police said.

News website Aktuality.sk cited one passenger as describing the crash as a loud "bang" sound.

The accident was the second in Slovakia in the past month. Two trains collided in eastern Slovakia on October 13, injuring 91 people.

