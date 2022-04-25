Slovenia’s populist pro-Trump PM loses election to newcomer party

Slovenia‘s populist prime minister Janez Jansa has been defeated in parliamentary elections with the newcomer environmentalist Freedom Movement party winning more than a third of the vote in a surprise victory, according to early official results.

Mr Jansa, who had hoped to win a fourth term in office, conceded that he had been defeated in the elections, adding however that his SDS party had secured more votes than ever before.

“The results are what they are. Congratulations to the relative winner,” Mr Jansa said, addressing his supporters.

The election had been expected to be tight but the official preliminary figures showed the Freedom Movement, a newcomer in the election, leading with 34.3 per cent of the vote, far more than expected, while the SDS secured 23.8 per cent, based on 98.2 per cent of counted ballots.

That would give the Freedom Movement, which campaigned on a transition to green energy, an open society and the rule of law, 40 seats in the 90-seat parliament, and the SDS 28 seats.

The turnout in the vote, in which some 1.7 million people were eligible to cast their ballots in the small Alpine country that is a member of the European Union and the NATO military alliance, was 68 per cent, the election commission said.

Experts said that was well above the national average.

“The biggest winner is of course the Freedom Movement,” said Peter Merse, a political analyst. “Slovenia is once again experimenting with new faces, with people we have hardly even heard of before.”

Freedom Movement, which was formed last year, is led by Robert Golob, a former executive of a state-owned energy company that launched green energy projects.

In order to form a government, it is expected to form a coalition with the left-leaning Social Democrats and Left parties, which are currently set to have together 12 seats in parliament.

Mr Golob, 55, who is believed to have contracted Covid, thanked his celebrating supporters for the historical turnout via a video call.

“It does not mean that we are the unique ones, it means that people really want change,” he said. “So today people are dancing but tomorrow is a new day. Tomorrow we start working hard to justify trust.”

Mr Jansa, the 63-year-old populist and Donald Trump admirer who has clashed with Brussels over media freedoms and been accused by opponents of undermining democratic standards, which he has denied, said the new government will face many challenges and he hoped it will be up to the task.

Many people said they wanted change.

“We do not want these politicians in power anymore,” said Milena, 58, who cast a ballot in the capital Ljubljana. “The last two years have been desperate in every way. We want new faces, we want normality and stability.”

