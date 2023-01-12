For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of bomb craters have pierced fields in eastern Bakhmut and schools and agricultural warehouses have been reduced to charred remains in the hottest spot of fighting in the war in Ukraine, new satellite images show.

The fresh satellite images taken by Maxar between 3 and 10 January show fields and adjoining roads completely destroyed by bombs in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut. Aerial view of the region taken before the continuing Russian military offensive showed lush green farms.

Another image shows several civilian buildings such as schools and agricultural warehouses hollowed out by multiple Russian shelling attacks and reduced to their skeletons and surrounded by ashes.

Hundreds of homes and schools have been destroyed due to the months-long battles and artillery exchanges between invading Russian forces and counterattacks from Ukrainian soldiers.

Soledar is claimed to have been captured by the head of Russia’s proxy mercenary group Wagner on Wednesday, weeks after the region saw bitter fighting between both sides.

Thousands of craters dot fields in eastern Bakhmut in Ukraine on 7 January (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

The mercenaries, which include recruited convicts from Russian prisons, have been engaged in fierce fighting in a likely effort to encircle Bakhmut, 10km (four miles) to the south.

School and buildings seen in south Soledar near Bakhmut on 1 August last year before the region came under heavy attacks (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

Destroyed school and buildings seen in south Soledar near Bakhmut in Ukraine on 10 January (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

Agricultural warehouse buildings seen in Yakovlivka in Ukraine before the Russian attacks targeted the region in August last year (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

Destroyed agricultural warehouse buildings seen in Yakovlivka on 10 January (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

Apartment buildings and homes seen in Soledar at the start of the siege in Ukraine in August last year (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

Destroyed apartment buildings and homes in Soledar in Ukraine on Tuesday (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

"I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar," said Wagner’s head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who added that his forces have killed about 500 Ukrainian soldiers after heavy fighting.

"The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers," he said.

The Volodymyr Zelensky administration has not confirmed Russia’s claims and mocked Wagner’s assertions.

The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said he cannot confirm that Soledar was in Russian hands.

Latest intelligence reports from experts monitoring the war state that the Russian claim of capturing the Donetsk oblast Soledar are likely false and that Wagner is still faced with concerted Ukrainian resistance.

Russian forces have largely struggled to make significant tactical gains in the Soledar region for months at a huge cost of human resources and artillery.

Control of Soledar will not necessarily allow Russian forces to exert control over critical Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) into Bakhmut,” the US based think-tank the Institute for the Study of War said.

It added that even if the most generous Russian claims are taken at face value, the capture of Soledar would not portend an immediate encirclement of Bakhmut.

“Russian claims about Wagner Group and conventional Russian military formations’ operations in the Soledar area likely reflect competing claims over the responsibility for the most recent notable Russian tactical advances in Ukraine,” the ISW said on Wednesday.