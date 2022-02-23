Songbird killings soar in Cyprus as gangs seek profit on black market

The number of songbirds killed in nets in Cyprus last autumn rose by half-a-million compared to the previous year, as criminal gangs target the birds to sell on the black market.

An estimated 605,000 birds, including robins, thrushes and blackcaps, were caught in mist nets in September and October, after fines for shooting were reduced, a report by BirdLife Cyprus has revealed.

Songbirds popular in much of Europe are seen in Cyprus as a “delicacy” and every autumn hundreds of thousands are sold to restaurants or for home consumption.

As a result, criminal gangs profiting from the thriving trade have waged a vicious war on police and conservation groups defending the wildlife.

Authorities and volunteers have faced increasing attacks, including a bomb last month on a car used by members of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (Cabs) charity. Nobody was hurt, but the group said it was the latest in a string of attacks and death threats.

The charity said that on Christmas Eve, “an aggressive poacher man-handled and threatened a police officer who accompanied Cabs volunteers to an illegal trapping site in Zygi.

“The trapping site was equipped with six huge nets and a tape lure. Six song thrushes and a barn owl were caught in the net, with 23 more dead in a bucket, freshly killed by the trapper.”

New figures from BirdLife Cyprus show about 605,000 songbirds were trapped and killed in fine “mist” nets and on glue-coated sticks in four miles surveyed during the two-month peak trapping season last year.

In autumn 2019, 121,000 songbirds migrating between Europe and Africa were trapped, and in 2020 the number rose to an estimated 294,000. Last year’s huge increase more than outweighs the reduction between the peak of 2016 and 2019, experts said.

Birds as a delicacy known as ‘ambelopoulia’ (BirdLife Cyprus)

It is believed that trappers were emboldened by the Cyprus government’s decision in December 2020 to reduce on-the-spot fines from €2,000 per bird to €200 for illegal shooting and using limesticks - sticks covered in glue that cause birds an agonising death.

But police say gangs, who use electronic calls to lure songbirds into bushes laced with nets and limesticks, earn tens of thousands of euros every year from the industrial-scale trade to create the delicacy “ambelopoulia”.

European Commission chiefs wrote to Cyprus in October, warning that changes in the law would increase illegal trapping.

Cabs volunteers said that the following month, three masked trappers jumped on a member and beat him until he was nearly unconscious and with blood pouring from his head.

Tassos Shialis, of BirdLife Cyprus, said: “The recent law changes are a major setback to all the conservation and anti-trapping work undertaken in Cyprus in the past 20 years.

“The low fines of €200 for up to 50 birds have, in essence, decriminalised the killing of migratory songbirds.

“We hope that the Cyprus government will annul this law change, otherwise the commission will have no other option but to initiate an infringement procedure against Cyprus for its lack of bird protection.”

The RSPB said that overall levels of trapping remain relatively low, and well below the peak in 2016, despite the increase from 2020 levels.

Three trappers caught by the RSPB on hidden camera are awaiting prosecution.

The Independent has asked the Cypriot embassy in London to respond to the criticism over the fines.