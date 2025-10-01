South Africa’s ambassador to France found dead in Paris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa's ambassador to France was found dead on Tuesday morning in western Paris, a French prosecutor said.

Emmanuel Nkosinathi Mthethwa, known as Nathi Mthethwa, had been reported missing on Monday evening, after his wife said she received a worrying message from him “in which he apologised and expressed his intention to take his own life,” Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

On Tuesday morning, a security guard at the Hyatt hotel discovered Mthethwa's body, Beccuau said.

An investigation has been opened by French authorities.

The prosecutor said that investigators found no signs of a struggle or traces of medication or narcotics in Mthethwa's hotel room.

Initial investigations suggest that this may have been a deliberate act, without third-party intervention, it added.

open image in gallery Nathi Mthethwa and his wife Philisiwe Buthelezi ( AFP via Getty )

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of Mthethwa “in tragic circumstances”.

In a statement released by his office, Ramaphosa offered his deep condolences to Mthethwa’s wife and family.

South Africa's foreign ministry said Mthethwa had been appointed ambassador to France in December 2023, tasked with strengthening bilateral ties.

Mthethwa previously served as minister of police and minister of sports, arts and culture.

"Ambassador Mthethwa was a distinguished servant of the nation, whose career was marked by dedicated service in critical ministerial portfolios," the foreign affairs department said in a statement, calling his death "a national loss".

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you