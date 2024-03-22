Fugitive separatist Carles Puigdemont has vowed to return to Spain seven years after fleeing the country, seeking to once again become the president of the Catalan region.

Puigdemont faces possible charges related to a failed independence bid in 2017, which forced him into exile in Belgium in 2017. He also faces another probe by an investigative judge into allegations he was the head of an Internet-based group called Tsunami Democratic that organised protests in Barcelona and other parts of Catalonia that turned violent in 2019.

The door to campaigning in the Catalan elections, scheduled for the 12 May, has been opened by a controversial amnesty law. Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, agreed to absolve him and hundreds of others facing possible charges as part of a deal with two Catalan parties to enable him to form a new government following an inconclusive election last summer.