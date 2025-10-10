Trump suggests throwing ‘laggard’ Spain out of NATO

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump has reportedly suggested that Spain's membership in the NATO alliance should be reconsidered due to its insufficient military spending.

The intervention follows an agreement in June where members of the US-backed security pact committed to significantly boosting their defence budgets to 5% of gross domestic product. The move aligns with President Trump's long-standing demand for European nations to contribute more substantially to their own defence.

But Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the time that he would not commit to the 5% target, calling it "incompatible with our welfare state and our world vision."

At an Oval Office meeting with the leader of NATO's second-newest member, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Trump said European leaders need to prevail upon Spain to boost its commitments to the alliance.

"You people are gonna have to start speaking to Spain," Trump said. "You have to call them and find why are they a laggard."

He added: "They have no excuse not to do this, but that's alright. Maybe you should throw 'em out of NATO frankly."

Spain reaffirmed its commitment to the alliance and appealed for calm, a government source said, adding that the nation was a full member of NATO and meets its capability targets just as the United States.

Spain joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 1982. The 32-member collective-defense alliance has been in focus since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and launched the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

open image in gallery Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks on during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Meanwhile, Sweden said it will invest 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($367.11 million) in more anti-drone systems, citing a growing threat posed by aerial violations.

A wave of drone sightings has rattled European aviation, sparking concerns about hybrid attacks potentially targeting Ukraine's allies in Europe, though Russia has denied involvement.

"Recent violations and drone sightings are a reminder that threats from the air are an increasingly large part of modern warfare," Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on X. "We must defend ourselves against this."

The Nordic NATO member will acquire systems to shoot down drones, deploy hunter drones for air bases and install jamming sensors, among other measures, the minister added.