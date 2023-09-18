It is one of Spain's most shameful periods – thousands of babies snatched from their mothers across half a century.

Since the end of the Spanish Civil War to the early 1990s, tens of thousands are said to become one of the “stolen babies,” started by General Francisco Franco's desire to "cleanse" the nation by taking the babies of left-wingers or Republicans and giving them to childless couples who were more sympathetic to the regime.

Beyond Franco's death, children were taken away from their mothers by priests, nuns, midwives, or hospital workers for money and sold on via the secretive adoption networks that had been created. The mothers were sometimes in prison, not married or judged to be of dubious moral background. In other cases, women fell foul of baby thieves.