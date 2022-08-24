Spain: Gunman left paralysed in police shootout euthanised before trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who shot and injured three work colleagues and a police officer in Spain last year has died by euthanasia before he could face trial.

Marin Eugen Sabau attacked his workmates at a security company in the northeast city of Tarragona in December 2021, before he holed himself up in a house and had a shootout with the police.

During the gun battle, the 46-year-old, who wounded one of the officers, was shot in the spine, leaving him partially paralysed.

“I am paraplegic,” Sabau said in his appeal to receive euthanasia. “I can’t move my left arm well. I wear screws and I don’t feel my chest,” he added.

Under a Spanish law introduced last June, adults with “serious or incurable” illnesses which bring “unbearable suffering” can choose to have euthanasia.

Recommended Australian Parliament considers lifting euthanasia ban

Sabau’s death on Tuesday was a disappointment for his victims, who unsuccessfully sought to have his euthanasia postponed until after he had been sentenced.

“It was not about preventing euthanasia, but we did want the victims to have a fair trial,” their lawyer José Natonio Bitos said, according to the Spanish daily El País.

A Spanish court refused their request, saying it had no right to interfere in his request for euthanasia.

In the first year of the new law, at least 172 people died from euthanasia.