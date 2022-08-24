Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spain: Gunman left paralysed in police shootout euthanised before trial

Victims wanted him to be sentenced first

Rory Sullivan
Wednesday 24 August 2022 14:36
Comments
<p>Marin Eugen Sabau died on 24 August, 2022. </p>

Marin Eugen Sabau died on 24 August, 2022.

(Handout)

A man who shot and injured three work colleagues and a police officer in Spain last year has died by euthanasia before he could face trial.

Marin Eugen Sabau attacked his workmates at a security company in the northeast city of Tarragona in December 2021, before he holed himself up in a house and had a shootout with the police.

During the gun battle, the 46-year-old, who wounded one of the officers, was shot in the spine, leaving him partially paralysed.

“I am paraplegic,” Sabau said in his appeal to receive euthanasia. “I can’t move my left arm well. I wear screws and I don’t feel my chest,” he added.

Under a Spanish law introduced last June, adults with “serious or incurable” illnesses which bring “unbearable suffering” can choose to have euthanasia.

Recommended

Sabau’s death on Tuesday was a disappointment for his victims, who unsuccessfully sought to have his euthanasia postponed until after he had been sentenced.

“It was not about preventing euthanasia, but we did want the victims to have a fair trial,” their lawyer José Natonio Bitos said, according to the Spanish daily El País.

A Spanish court refused their request, saying it had no right to interfere in his request for euthanasia.

In the first year of the new law, at least 172 people died from euthanasia.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in