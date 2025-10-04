Spain, Italy and Portugal brace for mass protests against Israel's war in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain, Italy and Portugal geared up Saturday for mass demonstrations to protest Israel’s war in Gaza.

Protests in Spain's Madrid and Barcelona have been called for weeks ago, while calls for demonstrations in Rome and Lisbon followed widespread anger after the Israeli interception of a humanitarian aid flotilla that had set sail from Barcelona, trying to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Italy already saw more than 2 million people rally on Friday across the country in a one-day general strike to support the residents of Gaza.

Spain has seen an upsurge of support for Palestinians in recent weeks while its government intensifies diplomatic efforts against the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Protests against the presence of an Israeli-owned cycling team repeatedly disrupted the Spanish Vuelta last month, while Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the destruction in Gaza a “genocide” and asked for the ban of all Israeli teams from international sporting events.

The war in Gaza started after Hamas’ attack on Southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which left around 1,200 people dead, while 251 others were taken hostage. Israel's retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has so far killed over 66,000 people and wounded nearly 170,000 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government. U.N. agencies and many independent experts view its figures as the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.

The calls for protests in Southern Europe come as Hamas said it has accepted some elements of the plan laid out by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the nearly two-year war, which has left Gaza's largest city in famine and stirred accusations of genocide against Israel.

The protest in Barcelona is to start at noon local time, with Madrid to follow in the evening.