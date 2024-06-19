Watch live as Spain marks 10th anniversary of King Felipe’s coronation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Spain marks the 10th anniversary of King Felipe’s coronation on Wednesday 19 June.

The monarch will attend a medal ceremony in Madrid, where he is expected to make a speech, before lunch at the Zarzuela Palace.

Felipe VI has reached 10 years on the throne after his father, King Juan Carlos, announced he would abdicate back in June 2014, aiming to revive the scandal-hit monarchy at a time of economic hardship and growing discontent with the wider political elite.

On 19 June 2014, Spain’s new king was handed the royal sash by his father, who signed his abdication and ended his 39-year reign.

Last month, Felipe also celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary.

He married Queen Letizia on 22 May 22 2004 and the couple have two children: Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.

The family are expected to appear on the balcony of Madrid’s Royal Palace during the 10th anniversary celebrations.