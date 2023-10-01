Jump to content

Nightclub fire in Spain kills seven as authorities search for missing revellers

Four more injured and desperate search underway for survivors amid fears death toll could rise

Tara Cobham
Sunday 01 October 2023 10:45
Comments
(The Independent)

At least seven people have died in a nightclub fire in southeast Spain as a desperate search for survivors is underway amid fears the death toll could rise.

Eight revellers who were celebrating a birthday party are still missing, according to local reports, after the blaze broke out in the city of Murcia in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Another four people have been injured after suffering smoke inhalation at the Atalayas nightclub, which is said to be made up of three difference venues - Golden, Teatre and Fonda.

Mayor Jose Ballesta confirmed emergency services are still working in the area as he announced the number of deaths had risen to seven. “Strength and encouragement to family and friends in these difficult times,” he wrote.

It is feared there could be more victims, as firefighters look for people reported as missing who are thought to have been in the nightclub at the time.

More follows...

