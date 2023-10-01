Nightclub fire in Spain kills seven as authorities search for missing revellers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least seven people have died in a nightclub fire in southeast Spain as a desperate search for survivors is underway amid fears the death toll could rise.

Eight revellers who were celebrating a birthday party are still missing, according to local reports, after the blaze broke out in the city of Murcia in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Another four people have been injured after suffering smoke inhalation at the Atalayas nightclub, which is said to be made up of three difference venues - Golden, Teatre and Fonda.

Mayor Jose Ballesta confirmed emergency services are still working in the area as he announced the number of deaths had risen to seven. “Strength and encouragement to family and friends in these difficult times,” he wrote.

It is feared there could be more victims, as firefighters look for people reported as missing who are thought to have been in the nightclub at the time.

