Nightclub fire in Spain kills seven as authorities search for missing revellers
Four more injured and desperate search underway for survivors amid fears death toll could rise
At least seven people have died in a nightclub fire in southeast Spain as a desperate search for survivors is underway amid fears the death toll could rise.
Eight revellers who were celebrating a birthday party are still missing, according to local reports, after the blaze broke out in the city of Murcia in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Another four people have been injured after suffering smoke inhalation at the Atalayas nightclub, which is said to be made up of three difference venues - Golden, Teatre and Fonda.
Mayor Jose Ballesta confirmed emergency services are still working in the area as he announced the number of deaths had risen to seven. “Strength and encouragement to family and friends in these difficult times,” he wrote.
It is feared there could be more victims, as firefighters look for people reported as missing who are thought to have been in the nightclub at the time.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies