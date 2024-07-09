Six people injured on first day of annual bull run in Spain

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Six people were injured on the first day of this year’s bull run in Spain‘s Pamplona, according to officials.

An American national from New York City was among those injured, the local government in Navarre said.

Festival-goers from around the world take part each year in the “running of the bulls”, a controversial segment of the event that has drawn the wrath of animal activists. Hundreds of thousands of people run on the streets of Pamplona’s main square to celebrate the famous San Fermin festival – a week-long celebration held between 6 and 14 July.

The format sees the first six bulls released into Pamplona’s winding, ancient streets at 8am on the morning of the 7 July, with another six set free at the same time for every additional day of the fiesta.

They are accompanied by an additional six steers with a further three lagging behind the herd to encourage its progress.

The "Pamplonesa" municipal music band performs during the "Chupinazo" (start rocket) opening ceremony to mark the kick-off of the San Fermin bull Festival outside the Town Hall of Pamplona ( AFP via Getty Images )

Participants weave their way through the 875m route ahead of the charging bulls. The rules stipulate that participants must be over 18, run in the same direction as the bulls without goading them and not be under the influence of alcohol – although the prevalence of red wine and sangria mean violations are common.

Runners typically wear all-white with red neckerchiefs (panuelo) and sash belts (faja), which is a traditional local costume but also intended to ensure maximum visibility.

The tradition that traces back its origin to 1592 has attracted criticism from animal rights activists in recent years as Peta claims that the bulls are killed after their run.

Peta says that the frantic animals that run often fall or crash headfirst into walls, leading to injury or even death in some cases.

A reveler falls down after provoking a bull during a festival in honor of the Virgin of the Candelaria, in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz State, Mexico, Thursday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“After the running of the bulls, bullfights are held in which bullfighters have been known to drug bulls to weaken them, drop sandbags on their backs, shave their horns to throw off their balance, and rub petroleum jelly into their eyes to impair their vision. Bullfighters cheat in all kinds of ways to “win” fights that the bulls have no choice about being exploited in,” Peta said on its website.

Ahead of the festival this year, Peta and AnimaNaturalis protested against the festival in the Plaza Consistorial. They wore bull horns covered in fake blood to protest.