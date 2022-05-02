Spanish prime minister’s phone hit by Pegasus spyware, government says

The powerful “Pegasus” spyware has been detected on the Spanish prime minister’s phone, the country’s government has said.

Pedro Sanchez’s mobile phone was infected twice in May last year, the government minister for the presidency, Felix Bolanos, said.

He said Spain’s defence minister had also been affected by the spyware, which is used to snoop on communications and extract data from devices.

The security breaches resulted in a significant amount of data being obtained, Mr Bolanos added.

Israeli-based firm NSO group, who created Pegasus, says the hacking tool is supposed to be used against criminals and terrorists.

But human rights group have said politicians, journalists and activists around the world may have been targeted by the spyware - which the company denies.

Announcing the breaches on devices for some of Spain’s top officials on Monday, Mr Bolanos said: “The interventions were illicit and external.”

“External means carried out by non-official bodies and without state authorisation,” he added.

The minister refused to speculate who might have been behind the Pegasus breach, nor what may have prompted it.

The Spanish National Court has opened an investigation into the breaches.

The spyware silently infiltrates phones or other devices. It can be used to record calls, send messages or film people through phone cameras.

Spain’s intelligence service has faced allegations in recent weeks of using Pegasus spyware on those involved in Catalan’s pro-independence movement.

The regional government has declared that relations with national authorities were “on hold” until full explanations are offered and those responsible are punished.

Additional reporting by agencies