Outrage as two ‘Wolf Pack’ rapists use legal loophole to reduce sentences

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two of five men convicted in the so-called "Wolf Pack" rape case in 2016 have had their sentences reduced.

A Spanish court said it was "legally bound" to apply the reduction after a change in the country's sexual crimes law inadvertently created a much-criticised loophole.

In 2024, another member of the group had his sentence trimmed by a year after a successful appeal to the Supreme Court.

The "Wolf Pack" case, in which a teenaged girl was gang raped at the San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona, triggered massive protests and calls for legal changes after the five defendants were initially convicted of the lesser crime of sexual abuse because the 18-year-old victim did not resist out of fear.

They were re-sentenced for rape in 2019 and had their sentences raised from nine to 15 years.

On Tuesday, in a court in the Navarra region where the gang rape took place, their sentences were reduced to 14 years.

open image in gallery A protester holds a placard reading 'No is no. If I don't tell you yes, it is also no' during a demonstration ( Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images )

The public outrage and several years of political debate culminated in the approval of a law classifying all non-consensual sex as rape in 2022.

Under the old legislation, rape convictions could only be secured if prosecutors could prove that violence or intimidation had been used.

But because the new law, dubbed "only yes means yes," carries a lower minimum sentence - the result of merging the crimes of sexual abuse and aggression - it has enabled some perpetrators convicted before it took effect to successfully seek reduced sentences or early release.

More than 1,000 imprisoned offenders had their sentences reduced by late 2023, forcing the government to apologise and amend the law with effect on crimes committed from 2023.

When the sentence of one of the “wolf pack” rapists was reduced in 2023, Isabel Rodriguez, Spain’s acting government spokesperson, said the government still takes the interests of victims of sexual violence “seriously”.