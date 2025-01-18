Spain ski accident: At least 30 people injured as chair lift collapses in Astún resort
Around 80 people remain trapped on the chair lift
At least 30 people have been injured in a ski lift accident in a resort in Spain.
Skiers plummetted to the ground when a cable broke on a chair lift at the Astún ski resort, on the Spanish border with France, in the Pyrenees mountain range.
The President of Aragon, Jorge Azcón confirmed that there were no fatalities and that the number of injured who had to be treated by the health services was no more than 17.
Two people were helicoptered to hospital due to the severity of their injuries.
Social media images and video appeared to show a number of people lying on the snow beneath the ski lift.
A witness told the Spanish broadcaster: “It’s like a cable has come off, the chairs have bounced and people have been thrown off.”
The former president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, said he was “dismayed” by the chairlift accident posting in X, “now we can only support the injured and their families and wish them a speedy recovery.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was “shocked” by the news of the accident, expressing his closeness to the injured and their families.
More follows...
