Independent
Spain ski accident: At least 30 people injured as chair lift collapses in Astún resort

Around 80 people remain trapped on the chair lift

Holly Evans,Barney Davis
Saturday 18 January 2025 15:45 GMT
Comments
An aerial view shows people gathered around chairlifts following an accident in which a ski lift collapsed
An aerial view shows people gathered around chairlifts following an accident in which a ski lift collapsed (via REUTERS)

At least 30 people have been injured in a ski lift accident in a resort in Spain.

Skiers plummetted to the ground when a cable broke on a chair lift at the Astún ski resort, on the Spanish border with France, in the Pyrenees mountain range.

The President of Aragon, Jorge Azcón confirmed that there were no fatalities and that the number of injured who had to be treated by the health services was no more than 17.

Two people were helicoptered to hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Paramedics rush to the scene
Paramedics rush to the scene (EPA)

Social media images and video appeared to show a number of people lying on the snow beneath the ski lift.

Medical and emergency teams at the Astun Winter Complex,
Medical and emergency teams at the Astun Winter Complex, (EPA)

A witness told the Spanish broadcaster: “It’s like a cable has come off, the chairs have bounced and people have been thrown off.”

The former president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, said he was “dismayed” by the chairlift accident posting in X, “now we can only support the injured and their families and wish them a speedy recovery.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was “shocked” by the news of the accident, expressing his closeness to the injured and their families.

More follows...

